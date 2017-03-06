Paris Jackson Teases Her Upcoming Appearance on 'Star'

Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 10:06 pm

Paris Jackson is about to make her acting debut and we’re getting a sneak peek!

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Star.

“When I heard about Star, I watched the first couple episode and fell in love. I met Lee [Daniels] and he was kind of interested in getting me on the show,” she explained.

Paris will be playing a super bossy “social media, photographer chick” who’s really into herself.

She added, “This role is really opposite to me and, for it being my first real on-camera acting, I think it’s a good way for me to show my acting capabilities.”

Check out the entire teaser below…
