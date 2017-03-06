Pharrell Williams Honored With Prestigious French Arts Award

Pharrell Williams was just given a big honor in France!

The 43-year-old entertainer was presented with the Officier Des Arts Et Des Lettres Award for his contribution to the arts on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.

“France is the center of art,” Pharrell said during the ceremony, adding that he was “grateful” to have been honored.

Other notable recipients of the award include Michael Keaton, Sharon Stone and Tim Burton.

Also pictured: Pharrell wearing a surgical mask and carrying a keyboard while making his way through Charles de Gaulle Airport that same day in Paris.