Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 10:53 am

Prince Jackson Talks About the Meaning Behind His Name

Prince Jackson Talks About the Meaning Behind His Name

Prince Jackson is all smiles while heading into the Good Morning America studios for an interview on Monday morning (March 6) in New York City.

The 20-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson stopped by the show to talk about his charitable student organization Heal Los Angeles, which he started while as a student at Loyola Marymount University. Prince says the organization was inspired by his dad’s organization Heal the World.

Prince also talked about his name and how he chose King’s Son Productions as the name of his own production company.

“My father was the King of Pop and King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given,” he said. “So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”
Just Jared on Facebook
prince jackson talks about meaning behind his name 01
prince jackson talks about meaning behind his name 02
prince jackson talks about meaning behind his name 03
prince jackson talks about meaning behind his name 04
prince jackson talks about meaning behind his name 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
  • parisjok dean

    Michael would be so proud of him and he is so handsome, smart, and I’m sure a great big brother

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here