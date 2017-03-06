Prince Jackson Talks About the Meaning Behind His Name

Prince Jackson is all smiles while heading into the Good Morning America studios for an interview on Monday morning (March 6) in New York City.

The 20-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson stopped by the show to talk about his charitable student organization Heal Los Angeles, which he started while as a student at Loyola Marymount University. Prince says the organization was inspired by his dad’s organization Heal the World.

Prince also talked about his name and how he chose King’s Son Productions as the name of his own production company.

“My father was the King of Pop and King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given,” he said. “So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”