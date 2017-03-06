Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:15 am
Rachel Bilson, Kristen Bell & Jaime King Show Support for ACLU
Rachel Bilson poses for a photo with Kristen Bell at the Evening To Benefit The ACLU Of Southern California on Saturday (March 4) in Los Angeles.
Also pictured at the event was Jaime King – if you don’t remember, Jaime and Rachel starred on The CW’s show Hart of Dixie a few years back! They had a little reunion at the event with Wilson Bethel, who starred in the show, as well.
See the photo from Rachel‘s Instagram below!
Photos: Getty
