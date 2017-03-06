Rihanna Walks Runway at Her Fenty Puma Fashion Show!

Rihanna walks the runway at her FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.

The theme of the show showed the models in a school like setting – referred to as “Fenty University!”

Before the show, Ri took to Instagram to post a teaser video to give fans a sneak peek at the big show. Watch the video below!