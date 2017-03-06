Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 6:36 pm

Rihanna Walks Runway at Her Fenty Puma Fashion Show!

Rihanna Walks Runway at Her Fenty Puma Fashion Show!

Rihanna walks the runway at her FENTY PUMA by Rihanna Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.

The theme of the show showed the models in a school like setting – referred to as “Fenty University!”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Before the show, Ri took to Instagram to post a teaser video to give fans a sneak peek at the big show. Watch the video below!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Photos: Getty
