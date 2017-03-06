Rihanna Will Go Live Tonight For 'Fenty x Puma' Paris Fashion Show!

Rihanna is teasing her Instagram live debut!

The 29-year-old entertainer is set to debut her brand new FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna collection tonight (March 6) as part of 2017 Paris Fashion Week.

“Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17 💭 might go live for my first time tonight so y’all can see what me and the @Puma squad really up to out here in PaRIH #BTS #PFW,” RiRi captioned with her Instagram post.

phresh out da runway I ❤ @ysl A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Saint Laurent boots.