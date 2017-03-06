Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 1:18 pm

Rihanna Will Go Live Tonight For 'Fenty x Puma' Paris Fashion Show!

Rihanna Will Go Live Tonight For 'Fenty x Puma' Paris Fashion Show!

Rihanna is teasing her Instagram live debut!

The 29-year-old entertainer is set to debut her brand new FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna collection tonight (March 6) as part of 2017 Paris Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“Prep. #FENTYXPUMA #AW17 💭 might go live for my first time tonight so y’all can see what me and the @Puma squad really up to out here in PaRIH #BTS #PFW,” RiRi captioned with her Instagram post.

Make sure to check back here on JustJared.com later to see pics from RiRi‘s fashion show!


phresh out da runway I ❤ @ysl

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

FYI: Rihanna is wearing Saint Laurent boots.
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna will go live tonight for fenty x puma paris fashion show 01

Photos: Saint Laurent
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here