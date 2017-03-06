Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 2:20 pm

Robert Osborne Dead - TCM Host & Film Historian Passes Away at 84

Robert Osborne Dead - TCM Host & Film Historian Passes Away at 84

Film historian Robert Osborne, who was well known as the host of Turner Classic Movies’ host since 1994, has passed away at the age of 84.

“All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne,” TCM said in a statement after news broke of his death (via Variety). In the past, Robert wrote for THR, was the official greeter on the red carpet for the Academy Awards from 2006-10, and even did some acting work over the years.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

TCM has posted a touching tribute to the journalist and on-air personality, which you can watch below.

Our thoughts are with Robert‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert osborne dead 84 01
robert osborne dead 84 02
robert osborne dead 84 03
robert osborne dead 84 04
robert osborne dead 84 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Robert Osborne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here