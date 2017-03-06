Robert Osborne Dead - TCM Host & Film Historian Passes Away at 84

Film historian Robert Osborne, who was well known as the host of Turner Classic Movies’ host since 1994, has passed away at the age of 84.

“All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne,” TCM said in a statement after news broke of his death (via Variety). In the past, Robert wrote for THR, was the official greeter on the red carpet for the Academy Awards from 2006-10, and even did some acting work over the years.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

TCM has posted a touching tribute to the journalist and on-air personality, which you can watch below.

Today we say good-bye to a dear member of our TCM family. Our thoughts are with all who love, as we do, Robert Osborne. #TCMRemembers pic.twitter.com/egWsPRGnJb — TCM (@tcm) March 6, 2017

Our thoughts are with Robert‘s loved ones during this time.