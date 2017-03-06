Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:48 pm

Ruby Rose & Girlfriend Jess Origliasso Couple Up ROVA Sydney Launch Party!

Ruby Rose and her girlfriend Jess Origliasso are the cutest!

The 30-year-old entertainer and the 32-year-old Veronicas singer kept close as they attended the ROVA Flying Selfie Camera Launch Party at the Hilton Brasserie on Monday (March 6) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ruby Rose

The evening before, Ruby surprised Jess as she hit the stage with her sister Lisa at their The Veronicas performance held as part of the annual Mardi Gras Concert.

“That moment when you spot your girlfriend who flew 16 hours to see you, right in front of you, and you almost forget to get back up in time to strut, because love 🔥🌹👯,” Jess captioned with her Instagram video post – Check it out below!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jess Origliasso, Ruby Rose

