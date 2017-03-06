Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:58 am

Salma Hayek & Hubby Francois-Henri Pinault Hit Paris Fashion Week!

Salma Hayek & Hubby Francois-Henri Pinault Hit Paris Fashion Week!

Salma Hayek and her hubby Francois-Henri Pinault have officially hit Paris Fashion Week!

The 50-year-old actress and the 54-year-old French businessman met up with Pamela Anderson, Natalia Vodianova, and Charlotte Casiraghi in the front row of the Stella McCartney show held on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek

The day before, Salma rocked a floral ensemble to attend the Balenciaga fashion show with Francois.

“With all the rain Paris, I’m happy my shoes didn’t get wet when I got to the Balenciaga fashion show,” Salma captioned with her Instagram post. “Que bueno que mis zapatos no se mojaron al llegar al desfile de modas de Balenciaga. #balenciaga #pfw2017 #shoes #demnagvasalia @balenciaga”


10+ pictures inside of Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault out and about during Paris Fashion Week
Just Jared on Facebook
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 01
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 02
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 03
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 04
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 05
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 06
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 07
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 08
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 09
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 10
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 11
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 12
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 13
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 14
salma hayek hubby francois henri pinault hit paris fashion week 15

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Francois Henri Pinault, Pamela Anderson, Salma Hayek Pinault

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
  • mcmahon.natalie@mail.ru

    I have profited $104,000 last year by doing an online job at home and I did that by wor­king in my own time for several hrs on daily basis. I’m using a money making model I was introduced by this web-site i found online and I am excited that i earned so much money. It’s so newbie-friendly a­­n­­d I am just so happy that i found it. This is what i do… http://9m.no/ᇔ吵

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here