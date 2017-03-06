Salma Hayek & Hubby Francois-Henri Pinault Hit Paris Fashion Week!

Salma Hayek and her hubby Francois-Henri Pinault have officially hit Paris Fashion Week!

The 50-year-old actress and the 54-year-old French businessman met up with Pamela Anderson, Natalia Vodianova, and Charlotte Casiraghi in the front row of the Stella McCartney show held on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.

The day before, Salma rocked a floral ensemble to attend the Balenciaga fashion show with Francois.

“With all the rain Paris, I’m happy my shoes didn’t get wet when I got to the Balenciaga fashion show,” Salma captioned with her Instagram post. “Que bueno que mis zapatos no se mojaron al llegar al desfile de modas de Balenciaga. #balenciaga #pfw2017 #shoes #demnagvasalia @balenciaga”



