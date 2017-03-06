Top Stories
Mon, 06 March 2017 at 3:17 pm

The Chainsmokers Chart Three Songs in Hot 100's Top 10

The Chainsmokers Chart Three Songs in Hot 100's Top 10

The Chainsmokers have a lot to celebrate this week after their wins at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards and now a huge feat on the Billboard Hot 100!

The duo, made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, has charted three songs in the top ten of the Hot 100 this week.

“Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay is at number five, “Paris” is at number seven, and “Closer” featuring Halsey is at number ten.

The Chainsmokers now join The Beatles and Bee Gees as the only groups or duos to land three songs in the top ten of the Hot 100 in the same week. Overall, they are the 14th act to achieve the feat with the most recent one being Justin Bieber, who held the honor for 10 weeks from December 2015 to February 2016.

Topping the chart for the sixth total week is Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You.”
