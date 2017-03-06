These 'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' Photos Reveal Spoilers for Tonight's Episode!

Photos have been released from tonight’s special The Bachelor: Women Tell All episode and they reveal some spoilers about what will happen on the episode this evening.

Following the two-hour episode tonight, the one-hour interview special will air and as always, the final two ladies will not appear.

Well, one of the women who is in the final three does appear in these photos, so we’re pretty sure we know who goes home tonight! Of course, if you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in Bachelor Nation, you probably had a good idea already anyways.

Rachel Lindsay, who we already know will be the next star of The Bachelorette, is seen in the photos being interviewed alongside Nick Viall.

While most people expect that Rachel will be going home tonight, some have theories that she could make it to the final two, be the woman that Nick picks, and reject his proposal!