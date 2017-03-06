Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 11:46 pm

Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep to Star in Steven Spielberg Drama

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are teaming up with famed director Steven Spielberg for a new movie!

The duo are set to star in Steven’s upcoming drama The Post, according to THR.

The flick is based on the Pentagon Papers and will focus on The Washington Post‘s role in publishing the infamous study about America’s role in the Vietnam War.

It will center on the work of editor Ben Bradlee, played by Tom, and publisher Kay Graham, played by Meryl.

The Post will be the first time Meryl and Tom will share the big screen.

