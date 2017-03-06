Tom Hiddleston Attends Ed Sheeran SiriusXM Secret Show in NYC

Who knew Tom Hiddleston was such a big Ed Sheeran fan?!

We spotted the 36-year-old actor in attendance at Ed‘s secret SiriusXM show at The Studio at Webster Hall on Monday night (March 6) in New York City.

Tom stood off to the side of the stage with a few friends and could be seen singing along to “Thinking Out Loud.”

(Interesting to note: Tom dated Ed‘s good pal Taylor Swift last summer.)

Ed mixed in some classics with new songs off his hit album Divide, including “Shape Of You,” “Castle on the Hill,” and “Supermarket Flowers.”

He even came into the crowd to sing four acoustic songs – sans mic!

One of the tracks he belted out to a quiet crowd was “Perfect,” which he said was the first song he wrote and finished for the album.

It is speculated to be about his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

Watch Ed sing “New Man” below!