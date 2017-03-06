Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Step Out in Style for 'Kong' Premiere in Mexico

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson pose for photos together at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island held at the Plaza Oasis on Saturday (March 4) in Mexico City, Mex.

“Thank you Mexico 🇲🇽 What an amazing night. Wish I could have stayed longer! See you soon!!!” Brie wrote on her Twitter account after their brief trip to the country.

Kong: Skull Island hits theaters this coming Friday in the United States – be sure to catch the film when it debuts.

If you missed it, check out the fabulous red carpet looks from the London premiere last week!

FYI: Brie is wearing a Derek Lam dress and Aquazzura shoes.