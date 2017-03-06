Top Stories
Ariana Grande & John Legend's “Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 12:55 pm

Troian Bellisario & Husband Patrick J. Adams Starring in New Movie Together!

Troian Bellisario & Husband Patrick J. Adams Starring in New Movie Together!

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams and Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario are set to star in the new sci-fi film Clara together!

If you didn’t know, Patrick, 35, and Troian, 31, got married late last year!

The film has already started production in Toronto, Deadline reports, and also stars Kristen Hager and Ennis Esmer.

Here’s a synopsis (via Deadline): Clara tells the story of Issac Bruno (Adams), as astronomer obsessed with searching the cosmos for signs of life beyond Earth, despite the collapse of his own personal life around him. Isaac takes on an unqualified but spirited young research assistant named Clara (Bellisario) who restores balance and perspective in the midst of his downward spiral. Working together as a team, their research ultimately leads Isaac to a shocking and profound scientific discovery.
