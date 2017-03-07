ACM Awards 2017: Performers Lineup Includes Backstreet Boys!

The lineup of performers for the 2017 ACM Awards has been announced and among the must-see performances will be a collaboration that you wouldn’t expect!

The Backstreet Boys are going to team up with country duo Florida Georgia Line for a can’t miss performance.

The show will take place on Sunday, April 2 and it will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are returning as co-hosts.

The ACM Awards are set to air on CBS at 8/7c that night.



Florida Georgia Line – ACMs Announcement

ACM Awards 2017 – Performers Lineup

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line with Backstreet Boys

Lady Antebellum

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Maren Morris