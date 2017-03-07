Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 7:32 pm

ACM Awards 2017: Performers Lineup Includes Backstreet Boys!

ACM Awards 2017: Performers Lineup Includes Backstreet Boys!

The lineup of performers for the 2017 ACM Awards has been announced and among the must-see performances will be a collaboration that you wouldn’t expect!

The Backstreet Boys are going to team up with country duo Florida Georgia Line for a can’t miss performance.

The show will take place on Sunday, April 2 and it will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are returning as co-hosts.

The ACM Awards are set to air on CBS at 8/7c that night.


Florida Georgia Line – ACMs Announcement

ACM Awards 2017 – Performers Lineup

Jason Aldean
Dierks Bentley
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line with Backstreet Boys
Lady Antebellum
Miranda Lambert
Little Big Town
Maren Morris
Photos: ACM
