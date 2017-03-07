Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 12:13 am

Amber Tamblyn Gets Real About Motherhood

Amber Tamblyn Gets Real About Motherhood

Amber Tamblyn is getting honest about the ups and downs of being a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress, who welcomed her daughter last month, took to her Instagram to share a photo after breastfeeding.

In the pic, Amber can be seen looking a little disheveled with some stains on her shirt.

“Who Wore It Better? Left tit or right tit? #MilkLife #StarsTheyreJustLikeUs!” Amber jokingly captioned the image.

Besides the stains, it looks like Amber is loving being a mom and recently shared a photo of her baby girl and her husband David Cross‘ hands.

“Two of my favorite hands,” she wrote.

Photos: WENN
