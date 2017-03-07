Amber Tamblyn Gets Real About Motherhood

Amber Tamblyn is getting honest about the ups and downs of being a new mom.

The 35-year-old actress, who welcomed her daughter last month, took to her Instagram to share a photo after breastfeeding.

In the pic, Amber can be seen looking a little disheveled with some stains on her shirt.

“Who Wore It Better? Left tit or right tit? #MilkLife #StarsTheyreJustLikeUs!” Amber jokingly captioned the image.

Besides the stains, it looks like Amber is loving being a mom and recently shared a photo of her baby girl and her husband David Cross‘ hands.

“Two of my favorite hands,” she wrote.