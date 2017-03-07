Amy Schumer's New Netflix Special Has an Important Message

Amy Schumer‘s new special on Netflix, The Leather Special, is now available to stream and she included an important message on gun control in her comedy act.

The 35-year-old actress and comedian has been a very vocal supporter of gun control rights ever since two women were shot dead by a gunman at a screening of her movie Trainwreck in 2015.

Amy begins her special with lots of hilarious jokes about her sex life, including one about how her boyfriend Ben Hanisch once finished on her breasts, but she takes a serious turn towards the end of the hour.

“You know, I totally hear you guys. You’re like, ‘Schumer, you were just talking about come all over your tits, now we have to listen to this sh-t.’ But what’s crazy is that you can catch a hot load all over your titties and still not want your loved ones to get shot in a theater,” Amy says.

HAVE YOU WATCHED Amy Schumer’s new special yet?