Anwar Hadid Enjoys 'Bae Time' with Girlfriend Nicola Peltz!
Anwar Hadid lovingly chats with girlfriend Nicola Peltz as they leave dinner together at Craig’s restaurant on Monday night (March 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The young couple looked cute in similar all black outfits as Nicola looked pretty as she wore very little makeup.
Anwar recently took to Instagram to share a super cute picture of himself with Nicola as they enjoyed some “bae time” together.
