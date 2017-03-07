Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 3:10 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump: 'I Think He's In Love With Me'

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump: 'I Think He's In Love With Me'

Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance on a radio show today and was asked why Donald Trump often tweets about him.

“I think he’s in love with me,” Arnold said on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program. “Yeah, I think so.”

Trump and Arnold‘s most recent back and forth came about Celebrity Apprentice, which Arnold quit after the finale.

“With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division,” Arnold previously said about leaving Celebrity Apprentice, to which Trump responded.

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers to Take Over as President of the U.S.
