Arnold Schwarzenegger on Donald Trump: 'I Think He's In Love With Me'

Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance on a radio show today and was asked why Donald Trump often tweets about him.

“I think he’s in love with me,” Arnold said on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program. “Yeah, I think so.”

Trump and Arnold‘s most recent back and forth came about Celebrity Apprentice, which Arnold quit after the finale.

“With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division,” Arnold previously said about leaving Celebrity Apprentice, to which Trump responded.

