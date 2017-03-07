Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 12:22 pm

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Reveals If She Would Have Accepted a Nick Viall Marriage Proposal

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Reveals If She Would Have Accepted a Nick Viall Marriage Proposal

New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is revealing that she would have indeed said “yes” to Nick Viall if he had ended up proposing to her on The Bachelor.

“I was very shocked,” the 31-year-old Dallas based lawyer told E! News. “It’s one of those things where it’s out of sight, out of mind, but to watch it and to go right back to that moment, I don’t care how many months have passed, it was very, very hard for me to watch, and it made me realize how much I wanted it to work.”

Nick sent Rachel home on The Bachelor after she made it to the final three.

On if Nick had proposed, she said she would have accepted. “Yes. back then, I would’ve. I’ve moved on since then and time heals all and to be back with family and friends and work, it’s a different situation, but I 100 percent would’ve said yes back then. That was the mind-state that I was in.”
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 01
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 02
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 03
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 04
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 05
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 06
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 07
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 08
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 09
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 10
rachel lindsay dad missing bachelor 11

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay

