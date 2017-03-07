'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Reveals If She Would Have Accepted a Nick Viall Marriage Proposal

New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is revealing that she would have indeed said “yes” to Nick Viall if he had ended up proposing to her on The Bachelor.

“I was very shocked,” the 31-year-old Dallas based lawyer told E! News. “It’s one of those things where it’s out of sight, out of mind, but to watch it and to go right back to that moment, I don’t care how many months have passed, it was very, very hard for me to watch, and it made me realize how much I wanted it to work.”

Nick sent Rachel home on The Bachelor after she made it to the final three.

On if Nick had proposed, she said she would have accepted. “Yes. back then, I would’ve. I’ve moved on since then and time heals all and to be back with family and friends and work, it’s a different situation, but I 100 percent would’ve said yes back then. That was the mind-state that I was in.”