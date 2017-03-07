Brie Larson Opens Up About Unfair Fashion Standards For Women in Hollywood

Brie Larson is opening up about the experience she had during her first photo shoot for a fashion magazine.

The 27-year-old actress explained that she discovered there was an unfair standard for men and women in magazines.

“The first time I got a spread in a fashion magazine there was a one-off piece of clothing from the runway. I asked, ‘Can you only be in magazines if you’re the size of this one piece?’ There was this silence,” she explained.

Brie continued, “Men get custom suits or shirts made to fit, but as women, if you don’t fit into that sample you bump up against an aspect of your career you can never blossom into…We’d all love to get out of this cycle of abuse where our mental weight is based on our body weight.”

Pictured inside: Brie and her Kong: Skull Island co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson sitting on a panel at the Apple Store Soho on Monday (March 6) in New York City.