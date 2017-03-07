Cara Delevingne & Lily-Rose Depp Step Out at 'Chanel' Show During PFW

Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp got a front row seat to Chanel‘s latest fashion show!

The Chanel muses stepped out at the show on Tuesday (March 7) at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Other attendees included Lily-Rose‘s mom Vanessa Paradis, Rita Ora, Pharrell Williams and Pom Klementieff.

During the show, Lily-Rose ran into fellow model, 7-year-old model Hudson Kroenig.

“My lil G Hudson ðŸ’‹,” Lily-Rose captioned the cute snap of the pair together backstage.

A post shared by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:04am PST

Also pictured inside: Cara wearing a matching sweatsuit while leaving her hotel on the way to the fashion show earlier that day.