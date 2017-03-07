Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 1:51 pm

Cara Delevingne & Lily-Rose Depp Step Out at 'Chanel' Show During PFW

Cara Delevingne & Lily-Rose Depp Step Out at 'Chanel' Show During PFW

Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp got a front row seat to Chanel‘s latest fashion show!

The Chanel muses stepped out at the show on Tuesday (March 7) at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Other attendees included Lily-Rose‘s mom Vanessa Paradis, Rita Ora, Pharrell Williams and Pom Klementieff.

During the show, Lily-Rose ran into fellow model, 7-year-old model Hudson Kroenig.

“My lil G Hudson ðŸ’‹,” Lily-Rose captioned the cute snap of the pair together backstage.

Also pictured inside: Cara wearing a matching sweatsuit while leaving her hotel on the way to the fashion show earlier that day.

Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 01
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 02
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 03
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 04
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 05
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 06
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 07
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 08
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 09
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 10
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 11
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 12
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 13
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 14
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 15
cara delevingne lily rose depp chanel paris fashion week 16

Photos: AKM/GSI, Getty
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, Lily Rose Depp, Pharrell Williams, Pom Klementieff, Rita Ora, Vanessa Paradis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here