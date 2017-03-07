Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017

Cara Delevingne, Nick & Joe Jonas Support Rihanna At Her 'Fenty x Puma' Paris Fashion Show!

Rihanna got a whole bunch of star-studded support at her FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna collection presentation last night (March 6) held as part of 2017 Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Good pal Cara Delevingne came out to show her support, as well as Nick and his brother Joe Jonas, Future, Salma Hayek and her husband Francois Henri Pinault, Sara Sampaio, “Bitch Better Have My Money” video star Sita Abellan, Derek Blasberg and Chiara Ferragni.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

The theme of the show showed the models in a school like setting – referred to as “Fenty University!”

20+ pictures inside of Cara Delevingne and others at the FENTY x PUMA by Rihanna presentation…

