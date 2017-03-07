Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 5:28 pm

Carrie Fisher Wrote a Song with Sean Lennon Before Her Death - Listen to 'Bird Song'

Carrie Fisher Wrote a Song with Sean Lennon Before Her Death - Listen to 'Bird Song'

Before she passed away last year, Carrie Fisher wrote a song called “Bird Song” with her close friend Sean Lennon and he just released the audio of the demo featuring Willow Smith‘s vocals.

“This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it,” Sean wrote on his SoundCloud account. “But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up until dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments. Anyway… we wrote a song about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing.”

Willow Smith is a prodigal angel and was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune,” he added.
