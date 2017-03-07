Top Stories
CBS' 'Madam Secretary' Under Fire From Philippines Government (Statement)

CBS' 'Madam Secretary' Under Fire From Philippines Government (Statement)

Tea Leoni‘s Madam Secretary is under fire from the Philippines government over an upcoming episode on CBS.

Here’s the synopsis of the episode, titled “Break In Diplomacy,” from CBS: “Elizabeth is shocked when the Philippines’ unconventional new president, Datu Andrada (Joel de la Fuente), makes a pass at her during their meeting to discuss his refusal to participate in an Asia-Pacific territory treaty.”

“While Madam Secretary is a work of fiction, it tracks and mirrors current events. It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent. This highly negative portrayal of our Head of State not only casts doubt on the respectability of the Office of the Philippine President but also denigrates that way our nation navigates foreign affairs. It also tarnishes the Philippines’ longstanding advocacy for women’s rights and gender equality,” the embassy of the Philippines said in a statement.

See photos from the episode, which is scheduled to air this Sunday.
