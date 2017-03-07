Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Hold Hands & Protect Each Other From Crocodiles in Cute Photo

Chris Hemsworth posted a very cute photo of his twin sons with wife Elsa Pataky, Sasha and Tristan, holding hands while walking through a wooded area.

It’s the caption that will really give you the feels!

“My son said to his brother ‘Tristan hold my hand so you don’t get eaten by a crocodile’ #mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay,” Chris captioned the photo. The boys will celebrate their third birthday later this month!

