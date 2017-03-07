Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 9:21 am

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Hold Hands & Protect Each Other From Crocodiles in Cute Photo

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Hold Hands & Protect Each Other From Crocodiles in Cute Photo

Chris Hemsworth posted a very cute photo of his twin sons with wife Elsa Pataky, Sasha and Tristan, holding hands while walking through a wooded area.

It’s the caption that will really give you the feels!

“My son said to his brother ‘Tristan hold my hand so you don’t get eaten by a crocodile’ #mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay,” Chris captioned the photo. The boys will celebrate their third birthday later this month!

Click inside for another photo of the boys…

We are in paradise!/ estamos en el paraíso! #lovethisplace #happykids #bestbathever

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

