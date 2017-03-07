Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 11:55 am

Ciara Does Bares Baby Bump in Topless Photo Shoot!

Ciara Does Bares Baby Bump in Topless Photo Shoot!

Ciara is showing off her baby bump in this topless photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar!

Here’s what the 31-year-old entertainer had to share:

On her two babies on the way: “I got this baby and my album.”

On Future Jr. becoming a big brother: “[He says] ‘I want to see the baby,”Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.”

On her relationship with Russell Wilson: “[It's] even greater… just… so… amazing… awesome… It really is.”

For more from Ciara, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
ciara topless photo shoot harpers bazaar 01

Credit: Dani Brubaker for HarpersBazaar.com
Posted to: Ciara, Pregnant Celebrities, Topless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • lorelai

    Beautiful woman, boring photo. These women need to stop copying Demi Moore’s pregnancy pose/cover.

  • grassy

    ||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||———————- http://SocialWorkWEbJobSkillsGet$.|||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||||

  • LolaLola

    boring.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here