Dakota Johnson Signs On for Courtroom Drama 'Unfit'

Dakota Johnson has an exciting new project on the way – she has signed on to start in the upcoming movie Unfit!

Here is the synopsis of the film: “In the not-so-distant past, America was gripped by a political movement that promised to eliminate the ‘unfit’ from our country. Unfit is the true story of Carrie Buck, a young Virginia woman who became a lightning rod for that movement, whose 1927 Supreme Court case Buck v. Bell legalized the sterilization of ‘undesirable’ citizens. Buck was forced to fight against it singlehandedly for the one thing she desperately wanted: to be a mother.”

Dakota will be an executive producer on the film alongside producers Brett Ratner and John Cheng.

“Like many, I was not privy to this shocking and fascinating moment in American history,” Dakota said in a statement (via Deadline). “I quickly became obsessed with the prospect of shedding light on the massive misstep in American justice. Carrie Buck’s story is poignant and galvanizing, and certain aspects are unnervingly congruent with the relationship between the government and women today. It is an important story that alongside RatPac and Amazon, I am honored and eager to tell.”