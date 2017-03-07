Ed Sheeran Hooked Up With Some of Taylor Swift's Friends

Ed Sheeran is all smiles on the brand new cover of Rolling Stone.

Here’s what the 26-year-old Divide singer had to share with the mag:

On hooking up with some of Taylor Swift‘s friends: “Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f-ck did that happen?’”

On Justin Bieber: “He’s in a very good place – very sober, very present. There’s been a 180 that’s happened, and there’s no diva behavior whatsoever. It really suits him.”

On being famous: “It’s awesome meeting famous people. But that’s not life. That’s not reality. One day this will fucking end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry [Seaborn, his girlfriend]. I should just enjoy this while it’s there, but not let it become my reality. Because that’s not the reality I want to live in.”

