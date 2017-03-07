Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 10:33 am

Ed Sheeran Hooked Up With Some of Taylor Swift's Friends

Ed Sheeran Hooked Up With Some of Taylor Swift's Friends

Ed Sheeran is all smiles on the brand new cover of Rolling Stone.

Here’s what the 26-year-old Divide singer had to share with the mag:

On hooking up with some of Taylor Swift‘s friends: “Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f-ck did that happen?’”

On Justin Bieber: “He’s in a very good place – very sober, very present. There’s been a 180 that’s happened, and there’s no diva behavior whatsoever. It really suits him.”

On being famous: “It’s awesome meeting famous people. But that’s not life. That’s not reality. One day this will fucking end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry [Seaborn, his girlfriend]. I should just enjoy this while it’s there, but not let it become my reality. Because that’s not the reality I want to live in.”

For more on Ed, visit RollingStone.com.
ed sheeran rolling stone cover divide 01

Photos: Rolling Stone
