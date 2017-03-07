Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 7:44 pm

Ed Sheeran Makes a Stop at Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment

Ed Sheeran Makes a Stop at Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment

Ed Sheeran made a stop to visit Taylor Swift while in the Big Apple!

The 26-year-old entertainer was spotted heading inside his famous friend’s apartment on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

While the pair could have just been hanging out, Ed recently revealed that he wants to collaborate with Taylor in the future!

When asked if he was planning to collab with Tay again, he replied, “It’ll definitely happen again! I don’t know when it will happen but yeah it will certainly happen again in our lifetime!”

We hope that collaboration comes sometime soon!

Photos: AKM/GSI
