Eliza Dushku Opens Up About Her Battle with Drug Addiction

Eliza Dushku bravely opened up about being an alcoholic and a former drug addict in a powerful speech to a group of thousands of students in New Hampshire.

The 36-year-old Bring It On, Dollhouse, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress said that one of the hardest things she ever did was ask for help, but that it was the most powerful thing she has ever done.

“Something a lot of people don’t know about me is that I am an alcoholic and I was a drug addict for a lot of years,” Eliza said. “You hear people say ‘I am that’ because I am that and I’m always going to be that but the difference between me and an alcoholic or a drug addict that still drinks and does drugs is that I am sober.”

“I loved the first time I took a drug because I loved how it made me feel, I loved the way it made me not feel and I didn’t have to feel. It was fun and I loved it until it wasn’t,” Eliza added. “Drugs didn’t love me, they didn’t love my family. They definitely didn’t love my friends that died, I have a lot of friends that are dead.”

Watch the rest of the powerful speech in the video below.



Eliza Dushku addresses students at NH Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness