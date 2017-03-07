Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 5:46 pm

Emily Mortimer & Ben Whishaw as Jane & Michael Banks - First Look Photos!

Emily Mortimer & Ben Whishaw as Jane & Michael Banks - First Look Photos!

Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw will be playing the adult versions of Jane and Michael Banks in the upcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns and we have the first photos from set!

The 45-year-old actress and the 36-year-old actor were spotted on set on Sunday night (March 5) in London, England.

Emily and Ben were spotted with a green kite, just like the one that the characters fly in the first movie during the “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” scene.

The first official photo of Emily Blunt as the title character was released last week!
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
