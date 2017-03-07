Emma Watson Admits Ruining Takes During 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Filming!

Emma Watson is opening up about those adorable Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone outtakes that show her inadvertently mouthing her co-stars – Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint – lines during filming.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old admitted that the whole experience was “quite traumatic” for her.

“You laugh, this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” Emma revealed to Jimmy. “Yes, I would ruin takes. [Director] Chris [Columbus] would be like, ‘Cut. Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines,’ and I’d be like, ‘Ooo, I’m so sorry, so sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.’ But I couldn’t help myself.”

“I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it,” Emma joked.

