Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 8:42 am

Emma Watson Admits Ruining Takes During 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Filming!

Emma Watson Admits Ruining Takes During 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Filming!

Emma Watson is opening up about those adorable Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone outtakes that show her inadvertently mouthing her co-stars – Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint – lines during filming.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old admitted that the whole experience was “quite traumatic” for her.

“You laugh, this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” Emma revealed to Jimmy. “Yes, I would ruin takes. [Director] Chris [Columbus] would be like, ‘Cut. Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines,’ and I’d be like, ‘Ooo, I’m so sorry, so sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.’ But I couldn’t help myself.”

“I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it,” Emma joked.

Emma also talked about being a book ninja and promoted Beauty and the Beast.


Emma Watson’s ‘Harry Potter’ Outtake

Click inside to watch the rest of Emma Watson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Emma Watson is a Book Ninja

Emma Watson is a Book Ninja

Emma Watson Visits Shanghai Disney
Just Jared on Facebook
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 01
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 02
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 03
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 04
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 05
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 06
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 07
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 08
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 09
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 10
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 11
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 12
emma watson admits ruining takes during harry potter and the sorcerers stone filming 13

Photos: WENN, Bauergriffinonline
Posted to: Emma Watson, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here