Emma Watson Admits Ruining Takes During 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' Filming!
Emma Watson is opening up about those adorable Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone outtakes that show her inadvertently mouthing her co-stars – Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint – lines during filming.
While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old admitted that the whole experience was “quite traumatic” for her.
“You laugh, this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” Emma revealed to Jimmy. “Yes, I would ruin takes. [Director] Chris [Columbus] would be like, ‘Cut. Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines,’ and I’d be like, ‘Ooo, I’m so sorry, so sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.’ But I couldn’t help myself.”
“I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it,” Emma joked.
Emma also talked about being a book ninja and promoted Beauty and the Beast.
Emma Watson’s ‘Harry Potter’ Outtake
Click inside to watch the rest of Emma Watson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…
Emma Watson is a Book Ninja
Emma Watson is a Book Ninja
Emma Watson Visits Shanghai Disney