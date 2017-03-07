Emma Watson Jets Out of LA to Continue 'Beauty & the Beast' Promo

Emma Watson is back on the road on her whirlwind Beauty and the Beast press tour!

The 26-year-old actress was spotted jetting out of LAX on Tuesday (March 7) after just a few days in Los Angeles.

The Beauty and the Beast press tour has been taking Emma all across the globe, including Shanghai, Paris and London.

“So nice to meet everybody at the first day of the Los Angeles @beautyandthebeast junket. The journalist who came dressed up as Lumiere was a particular delight!” Emma wrote on her Instagram account.

She also detailed her super chic outfit, made from sustainable products. Check out all the details on her LA looks below…