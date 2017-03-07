Emma Watson Responds to Beyonce Fans Who Called Her a Hypocrite Over Feminism Quotes

Emma Watson has responded to people who criticized her for posing topless in Vanity Fair despite once saying that Beyonce‘s Lemonade visual album “felt very male.”

The 26-year-old actress has already defended the photo and said that “feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with,” but some Beyonce fans think that she did just that to the entertainer with her comments in 2014.

“This is the part of my 2014 interview with Tavi where we talked about Beyoncé. My words are in bold,” Emma wrote on Twitter along with an excerpt from the interview.

The full quotes from the article reveal that Emma really did think that Lemonade had some great feminist qualities.

“The fact that she wasn’t doing it for a label, she was doing it for herself and the control that she has directing it and putting it out there, I agree is making her sexuality empowering because it is her choice,” Emma said in a quote that has been left out of the conversation. She adds, “I would say you do get sense of, ‘I can be a feminist, I can be an intellectual, I can be all these other thing,s but I can also be ok with my femininity and being pretty and with all these things that I thought might negate my message or negate what I’m about.’ That really is the most interesting thing about the album. It is so inclusive and puts feminism and femininity and female empowerment on such a broad spectrum.”