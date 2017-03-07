Eva Green In Talks to Star in 'Dumbo' for Director Tim Burton

Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 11:50 pm

Eva Green is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the live-action Dumbo movie, which will be directed by Tim Burton.

The actress will play one of the four human leads in the film. Her role is described as a “trapeze artist who works for the head of the circus,” according to THR.

This will be the third project that Eva and Tim have worked on together, following last year’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and 2012′s Dark Shadows.

The new movie will feature live-action and CGI mixed together.
