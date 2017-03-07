Top Stories
Future Sets New Billboard Record & Drops 'Use Me' Music Video - Watch Here!

Future Sets New Billboard Record & Drops 'Use Me' Music Video - Watch Here!

Future goes on a reflective ride in the just released music video for his latest HNDRXX single, “Use Me“!

The clip begins with the 33-year-old rapper meeting his younger self at a diner, where he reflects on his early days. “When I was young, I was in one of those houses, a drug house, always get busted, police running in there,” Future says towards the end of the visual. “It was my grandma’s house.”

This week, Future became the first artist in the six-decade history of the Billboard Album Chart to replace himself in the top spot with back-to-back albums.

HNDRXX, his newest output, opens at No. 1 with 48,000 sales and 93 million streams in the United States in its debut week; it bumps last week’s biggest seller, the self-titled Future to No. 2.


Future – ‘Use Me’ Music Video
