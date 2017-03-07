George Michael's Cause of Death Released (Statement)

Singer George Michael, who tragically passed away in December at the age of 53, has died of natural causes.

He officially was suffering from “Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver” at the time of his death.

“Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy,” a statement from the coroner read (via People).

Originally, it was thought that George‘s died of heart failure.

Our continued thoughts are with George‘s loved ones during this time.