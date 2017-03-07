Gigi & Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Get Glam on 'Chanel' Runway

Gigi Haidid, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been working hard during Paris Fashion Week!

The trio were spotted looking chic as they made their way down the runway in Chanel‘s show on Tuesday (March 7) in Paris, France.

In the past few week, the models have walked in shows in Paris, Milan, New York and London so they definitely deserve some time off!

After the show, Kendall took to her Instagram to share an old self portrait in a bikini, captioning the image, “cool, now i need a vaca.”

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Also pictured inside: Kendall, Gigi and Bella heading out of the Chanel show later that afternoon.