Tue, 07 March 2017 at 8:47 pm

Gigi Hadid Cozies Up With Zayn Malik in Paris

Gigi Hadid Cozies Up With Zayn Malik in Paris

Gigi Hadid has been traveling around the globe for Fashion Week but she’s had boyfriend Zayn Malik by her side!

The 21-year-old model and her beau are currently in Paris and were spotted getting cozy together!

Gigi took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of couple cuddling under the covers.

“Zigi,” she captioned the pic, also drawing a cute sun and clouds on top of the image.

Check out the adorable snap below…

Pictured inside: Gigi arriving at Lapérouse restaurant to attend a V Magazine dinner on Tuesday night (March 7) in Paris, France.

Photos: AKM/GSI
