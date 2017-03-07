Gillian Jacobs & Paul Rust Debut Trailer For 'Love' Season Two - Watch Here!

Love is making its second season return on Friday (March 10) on Netflix!

In season two, “Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust) face commitment and all that comes with it as they attempt to bring order to their chaotic lives.”

“I think that Mickey has had this insight about herself and had a very positive experience at a 12-step meeting [at the end of Season 1], but then life gets in the way,” Gillian told IndieWire about season two. “She’s feeling very sure and very certain when she’s by herself, and then I think when she is with Gus, it makes her feel more conflicted.”

“I think she’s a person who still thinks she can kind of do everything on her own terms,” Gillian added. “I think we start this season with her thinking that the rules that other people are following do not apply to her and that causes some problems, but I also feel like there’s undeniable chemistry between Gus and Mickey and she’s following that.”

Pictured: Gillian and Paul joining co-creator Judd Apatow and moderator Vanessa Bayer at a special Netflix screening of Love at 92nd Street Y on Monday (March 6) in New York City.



‘LOVE’ Season Two | Official Trailer

FYI: Gillian is wearing a Needle & Thread shirt and skirt.