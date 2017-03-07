Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 12:48 pm

Gillian Jacobs & Paul Rust Debut Trailer For 'Love' Season Two - Watch Here!

Gillian Jacobs & Paul Rust Debut Trailer For 'Love' Season Two - Watch Here!

Love is making its second season return on Friday (March 10) on Netflix!

In season two, “Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust) face commitment and all that comes with it as they attempt to bring order to their chaotic lives.”

“I think that Mickey has had this insight about herself and had a very positive experience at a 12-step meeting [at the end of Season 1], but then life gets in the way,” Gillian told IndieWire about season two. “She’s feeling very sure and very certain when she’s by herself, and then I think when she is with Gus, it makes her feel more conflicted.”

“I think she’s a person who still thinks she can kind of do everything on her own terms,” Gillian added. “I think we start this season with her thinking that the rules that other people are following do not apply to her and that causes some problems, but I also feel like there’s undeniable chemistry between Gus and Mickey and she’s following that.”

Pictured: Gillian and Paul joining co-creator Judd Apatow and moderator Vanessa Bayer at a special Netflix screening of Love at 92nd Street Y on Monday (March 6) in New York City.


‘LOVE’ Season Two | Official Trailer

FYI: Gillian is wearing a Needle & Thread shirt and skirt.
Just Jared on Facebook
gillian jacobs paul rust debut trailer for love season two watch here 01
gillian jacobs paul rust debut trailer for love season two watch here 02
gillian jacobs paul rust debut trailer for love season two watch here 03
gillian jacobs paul rust debut trailer for love season two watch here 04
gillian jacobs paul rust debut trailer for love season two watch here 05

Credit: Roger Wong; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Gillian Jacobs, Judd Apatow, Paul Rust, Vanessa Bayer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here