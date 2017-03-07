Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Writing No Doubt's 'Just A Girl' (Video)

Gwen Stefani is sharing exactly what was going through her head when she penned No Doubt‘s 1995 hit song “Just A Girl.”

Before the 47-year-old songstress launched her solo career and became a judge on The Voice, she was, well, just a girl in a band.

“I just literally started songwriting, I didn’t even know that I knew how to song write,” she told People. “My parents were quite strict with me and I was living at home, even into my 20s. And I would have to come home and knock my parents’ door. And it was frustrating because I was already like older.”

“I can remember thinking, ‘Wow, I’m in the car right now, I’m driving home, it’s like one in the morning and if something did happen to me, I’m vulnerable because I’m a girl,’” she went on. “And you start to think, ‘Wow, maybe people actually look at me different because I am a female.’”

Pictured: Gwen taking her kids (not pictured) to church on Sunday (March 5) in Los Angeles, and going grocery shopping at Whole Foods in Studio City afterward.

Click inside to find out how Gwen feels about the song now…

“I just wanted to write a song to express how I was feeling in that moment and I never in my wildest dreams thought that anyone would hear it,” she added.

“That song has been incredible and I remember coming up with every single line,” Gwen recalled. “I have a really bad memory but I really, really remember that moment and feeling I could really relate to myself and this song … I felt like it really echoed exactly how I felt. I think that when I do that song now, it still feels like it represents, it’s beyond an age, it just represents a feeling so I feel really proud of it.”

Watch her interview below.



Gwen Stefani on Writing No Doubt’s “Just A Girl”