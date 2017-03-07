Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, & More Stars Come Together to Encourage Women to Embrace Ambition!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, & More Stars Come Together to Encourage Women to Embrace Ambition!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Jon Hamm, Chris Pine, and many more stars have teamed up with the Tory Burch Foundation for a new PSA encouraging women to embrace ambition.

The new campaign coincides with International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

Inspired by Tory’s personal experience as a woman and an entrepreneur, the campaign aims to address the double standard that exists around ambition, which is often seen as a great attribute in men and as a negative in women.

Some of the other stars in the campaign include Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Yara Shahidi, Rashida Jones, Billie Jean King, Gabby Douglas, Laila Ali, and more.

Zoey actually talked about being an ambitious woman in a recent interview!


#EmbraceAmbition PSA
