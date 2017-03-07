How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

There is only one more episode left to air for the first season of NBC’s hit series This Is Us and we learned some details about how Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack might have died.

Of course, this post is going to contain spoilers, so beware before reading further!

During the penultimate episode of season one, we learned that Chrissy Metz‘s character Kate takes the blame for her father’s death. We are also clued into some details that might have something to do with how Jack actually passes away.

Click inside to read what happened on the episode…

When Rebecca (Mandy Moore) leaves to go on tour, things aren’t left on positive terms between her and Jack and he is encourage by a young Kate to fix things with his wife instead of sitting at home.

Jack decides to take his daughter’s advice, but before he takes the two-hour road trip to be with Rebecca, he stops at a bar for a co-worker’s going away party. When he leaves the bar he is clearly drunk and calls Kate on a pay phone to tell her he will go fix things with her mom. He gets into the car and is shown veering dangerously.

While it seems like Jack’s death may be related to drunk driving, we’ll have to wait until the season finale to find out exactly what happened.