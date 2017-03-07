Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 2:41 pm

Ian Somerhalder's Hyperbaric Chamber Helped Him Land Wife Nikki Reed

Ian Somerhalder's Hyperbaric Chamber Helped Him Land Wife Nikki Reed

What do the late and great Micheal Jackson and Ian Somerhalder have a common? Owning a hyperbaric chamber – that’s what!

While making appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old Vampire Diaries star talked about his hyperbaric chamber and revealed how it helped him land wife Nikki Reed.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ian Somerhalder

“You get into this thing and there’s 98% oxygen pumping into it. Basically its ten liters per minute of oxygen that you would ever get in the atmosphere so it’s pressure cooking oxygen into your largest organ. They’re amazing,” Ian told Jimmy. “I put Nikki in it on our second date and all I’m saying is 10 months to the day we were married. It speeds everything up.”

Ian also talked about the series finale of The Vampire Diaries and Lost.


Ian Somerhalder on His Hyperbaric Chamber

Click inside to watch the rest of Ian Somerhalder’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Ian Somerhalder on Vampire Diaries & Lost

Ian Somerhalder on Cross-Country Road Trip with Nikki Reed
Just Jared on Facebook
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 01
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 02
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 03
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 04
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 05
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 06
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 07
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 08
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 09
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 10
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 11
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 12
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 13
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 14
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 15
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 16
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 17
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 18
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 19
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 20
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 21
ian somerhalders hyperbaric chamber helped him land wife nikki reed 22

Photos: ABC, WENN
Posted to: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here