Ian Somerhalder's Hyperbaric Chamber Helped Him Land Wife Nikki Reed

What do the late and great Micheal Jackson and Ian Somerhalder have a common? Owning a hyperbaric chamber – that’s what!

While making appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old Vampire Diaries star talked about his hyperbaric chamber and revealed how it helped him land wife Nikki Reed.

“You get into this thing and there’s 98% oxygen pumping into it. Basically its ten liters per minute of oxygen that you would ever get in the atmosphere so it’s pressure cooking oxygen into your largest organ. They’re amazing,” Ian told Jimmy. “I put Nikki in it on our second date and all I’m saying is 10 months to the day we were married. It speeds everything up.”

Ian also talked about the series finale of The Vampire Diaries and Lost.



Ian Somerhalder on His Hyperbaric Chamber

Ian Somerhalder on Vampire Diaries & Lost



Ian Somerhalder on Cross-Country Road Trip with Nikki Reed