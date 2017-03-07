Jennifer Lopez & 'Shades of Blue' Co-Star Ray Liotta Reveal First Impressions of Each Other

Jennifer Lopez and her Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta are spilling on what they thought of each other when they first met!

The 47-year-old singer and actress took part in an interview that was moderated by her younger sister, ABC News journalist Lynda Lopez, after the show’s season two premiere on Sunday (March 5).

“I knew that Jenny came from the block,” Ray said during AOL’s BUILD Series NYC, referencing, of course, Jennifer‘s hit song “Jenny From The Block.”

He also shared that his favorite scenes to shoot were with Jennifer, calling her the cool-headed one. “Jennifer does her music and everything, but it turns out I’m the diva! Jen is very cool and quiet,” Ray revealed.

“We were so excited to get Ray for the part,” Jennifer added. “It is like we have been married for two years and it is working out!”

Don’t miss Shades of Blue on Sunday nights at 10 PM EST on NBC.

Pictured: Jennifer looking gorgeous while leaving a meeting on Monday in West Hollywood, Calif.