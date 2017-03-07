Jessica Chastain Visits Zoo in Warsaw During 'Zookeeper's Wife' Press Tour

Jessica Chastain looks gorgeous in a blue dress at a special screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife on Tuesday night (March 7) in Warsaw, Poland.

The Oscar-nominated actress was all smiles earlier in the day while getting to visit the historic zoo in Warsaw, where her movie is based.

The film tells the real-life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II. In 1939 Poland, Antonina Żabińska (Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński, have the Warsaw Zoo flourishing under his stewardship and her care. When their country is invaded by the Germans, Jan and Antonina are stunned – and forced to report to the Reich’s newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck (Daniel Bruhl). To fight back on their own terms, Antonina and Jan covertly begin working with the Resistance – and put into action plans to save lives out of what has become the Warsaw Ghetto, with Antonina putting herself and even her children at great risk.

Daniel was also in attendance at the screening!