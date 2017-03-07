Joe Jonas Had 'A Lot of Pasta & A Lot of Beer' Before Launching 'Guess' Underwear Line!

Joe Jonas made sure to indulge himself before getting into shape to model the new Guess men’s underwear line “Hero.”

The 27-year-old DNCE singer – who recently brought his security guard along as his date to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards – said his go-tos were pasta and beer!

“I gotta stop eating this piece of cake right now,” was Joe‘s first thought when he found out about the campaign. (via Us Weekly)

“Once I said yes, we were like, ‘It’s the last meal,’ and we just went crazy,” Joe recalled before getting into his three-and-a-half-month diet and exercise regimen. “I had a lot of pasta and a lot of beer, because I didn’t have any beer during the training process. I think I had one too many that night!”

Pictured: Joe and his Game of Thrones girlfriend Sophie Turner holding hands while landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.