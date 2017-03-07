Top Stories
Richard Simmons' Rep Responds to Claims in 'Missing' Podcast

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 12:49 am

Joe Jonas Had 'A Lot of Pasta & A Lot of Beer' Before Launching 'Guess' Underwear Line!

Joe Jonas made sure to indulge himself before getting into shape to model the new Guess men’s underwear line “Hero.”

The 27-year-old DNCE singer – who recently brought his security guard along as his date to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards – said his go-tos were pasta and beer!

“I gotta stop eating this piece of cake right now,” was Joe‘s first thought when he found out about the campaign. (via Us Weekly)

“Once I said yes, we were like, ‘It’s the last meal,’ and we just went crazy,” Joe recalled before getting into his three-and-a-half-month diet and exercise regimen. “I had a lot of pasta and a lot of beer, because I didn’t have any beer during the training process. I think I had one too many that night!”

Pictured: Joe and his Game of Thrones girlfriend Sophie Turner holding hands while landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday (March 6) in Paris, France.
Photos: AKM-GSI
