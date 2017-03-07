Top Stories
'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips & Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 12:40 pm

Joe Manganiello Got Sofia Vergara the Sweetest Anniversary Present!

Joe Manganiello Got Sofia Vergara the Sweetest Anniversary Present!

Joe Manganiello just revealed he wrote Sofia Vergara a book for their one year anniversary.

“I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long… I love my wife a lot,” Joe told Cosmopolitan UK.

He also spoke about how their relationship started.

“I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single [after splitting from Nick Loeb]. My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson [Sofia's Modern Family co-star], then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello sofia vergara anniversary gift 01
joe manganiello sofia vergara anniversary gift 02
joe manganiello sofia vergara anniversary gift 03
joe manganiello sofia vergara anniversary gift 04
joe manganiello sofia vergara anniversary gift 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here