Joe Manganiello Got Sofia Vergara the Sweetest Anniversary Present!

Joe Manganiello just revealed he wrote Sofia Vergara a book for their one year anniversary.

“I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long… I love my wife a lot,” Joe told Cosmopolitan UK.

He also spoke about how their relationship started.

“I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single [after splitting from Nick Loeb]. My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement. I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson [Sofia's Modern Family co-star], then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date,” he added.